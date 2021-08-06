Seminole State College to cancel $725K in student debt

Seminole State College plans to use a portion of its federal coronavirus relief funding to cancel $725,295 in debt incurred during the spring, summer and fall 2020 semesters and spring 2021 semester for 1,074 students, joining institutions across the country that have recently announced similar measures.

College leaders said Friday in a press release they hoped discharging debt would help students affected by the pandemic who continue to face financial challenges as they complete their education.

“Eliminating student debt removes a financial burden for many students and offers greater confidence to enroll or reenroll and continue their educational journey at Seminole State,” said F. Joseph Mazur, the college’s vice president of business operations and CFO.

Mazur said in the release the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, had also allowed the college to expand online instruction, student services and academic support. The college previously provided grants to students with financial needs to help cover the costs of their education and other expenses related to food, housing, health care, childcare, transportation and technology.

Seminole State joins institutions across the country in using a portion of their relief act money to discharge student debt. Larry Robinson, the president of Florida A&M University, said during the school’s graduation ceremonies last week that the historically black school spent over $16 million to cover fees, tuition and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Some of you, and I know this is a fact, may have thought that some of the balances that cleared up was a mistake, right?” Robinson told graduates during one of the ceremonies, adding some of their parents had called the school to ask about the missing balances. “That was not a mistake.”

The announcement was greeted with cheers and applause.

Likewise, Seminole State’s decision to cancel debt will be a big relief to its students, said Angelica Rolon Arroyo, president of the Student Government Association at the college’s Sanford/Lake Mary campus, according to the school’s release.

“I think Seminole State’s decision to forgive student debt acquired during COVID-19 is a great win for students that have come from a year that’s felt like continuous losses,” said Rolon Arroyo. “During the pandemic, many students were put under a lot more financial strain than normal, and this decision will certainly help alleviate some of that strain.”

