Seminole, FL

Seminole State College to cancel $725K in student debt

By Annie Martin, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Seminole State College plans to use a portion of its federal coronavirus relief funding to cancel $725,295 in debt incurred during the spring, summer and fall 2020 semesters and spring 2021 semester for 1,074 students, joining institutions across the country that have recently announced similar measures.

College leaders said Friday in a press release they hoped discharging debt would help students affected by the pandemic who continue to face financial challenges as they complete their education.

“Eliminating student debt removes a financial burden for many students and offers greater confidence to enroll or reenroll and continue their educational journey at Seminole State,” said F. Joseph Mazur, the college’s vice president of business operations and CFO.

Mazur said in the release the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, had also allowed the college to expand online instruction, student services and academic support. The college previously provided grants to students with financial needs to help cover the costs of their education and other expenses related to food, housing, health care, childcare, transportation and technology.

Seminole State joins institutions across the country in using a portion of their relief act money to discharge student debt. Larry Robinson, the president of Florida A&M University, said during the school’s graduation ceremonies last week that the historically black school spent over $16 million to cover fees, tuition and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Some of you, and I know this is a fact, may have thought that some of the balances that cleared up was a mistake, right?” Robinson told graduates during one of the ceremonies, adding some of their parents had called the school to ask about the missing balances. “That was not a mistake.”

The announcement was greeted with cheers and applause.

Likewise, Seminole State’s decision to cancel debt will be a big relief to its students, said Angelica Rolon Arroyo, president of the Student Government Association at the college’s Sanford/Lake Mary campus, according to the school’s release.

“I think Seminole State’s decision to forgive student debt acquired during COVID-19 is a great win for students that have come from a year that’s felt like continuous losses,” said Rolon Arroyo. “During the pandemic, many students were put under a lot more financial strain than normal, and this decision will certainly help alleviate some of that strain.”

anmartin@orlandosentinel.com

Rockford, ILWIFR

Lawmakers fight to help college graduates with student loan debt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether you went to college 10 years ago or you’ve just graduated you may be dealing with student loans. Financial experts say college students struggle with debt for years after graduation. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. listen to new legislation that could erase student loan debt for...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

MATC to Forgive Approximately $6.75 Million in Student Debt for Students Who Attended the College During the Pandemic

Milwaukee Area Technical College will automatically forgive $5.75 million of debt owed to the college by students who attended MATC during the pandemic, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars awarded the institution by U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III). Students who owe an outstanding balance to MATC for tuition and fees incurred from spring 2020 through spring of 2021 will have those debts forgiven by the college. This affects past due tuition and fees owed directly to MATC. It does not apply to debt from student loans.
Bergen, NYNews 12

Bergen Community College wipes out $5 million in student debt

Bergen Community College has announced the institution will be wiping out $5 million in student debt. The school will use some of the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding to waive past-due tuition bills for over 2,000 students enrolled during the pandemic. The school recognizes that financial barriers can prevent community college...
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

4 years of student debt forgiven at Lansing Community College

LANSING, MI - Four years of student debt for Lansing Community College students is being wiped out through an influx of federal funding. The debt forgiveness program applies to the fall 2017 through spring 2021 semesters, officials said in a news release. Funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III covers the outstanding account balances.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Clark Atlanta and Spelman College clear student debt ahead of fall classes

Thousands of students returning to the Atlanta University Center (AUC) this fall will have less financial baggage when they step onto campus. Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College--two schools in the AUC--have instituted debt cancelation plans to lighten the financial load for students attending the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in southwest Atlanta.
Holly Springs, MSWREG

Rust College pays off more than $150,000 in student debt

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — College isn’t cheap, but for some Rust College students there is a little less to worry about. “This is a huge deal. I think we are seeing now, more than ever, how important higher education is,” said Tiffani Perry, Chief of Staff at Rust College. Rust...
Denmark, SCWLTX.com

SC technical college to forgive debt of students enrolled during pandemic

DENMARK, S.C. — Officials with a South Carolina technical college are giving students a major financial break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Denmark Technical College said on Friday that it will forgive all outstanding balances for people who had been enrolled "at any point since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis."
Holly Springs, MSwmcactionnews5.com

Mid-South colleges clear thousands in student debt

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two Mid-South colleges have canceled thousands in student debt. Rust College and Coahoma Community College have cleared debt for students using CARES Act funding. Coahoma Community College announced it’s canceled roughly $433,000 in student debt for students who have faced financial hardship during the coronavirus...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Many colleges are requiring vaccines and masks this fall. Why aren’t Florida’s state universities?

As Covid-19 cases surge across the state, Florida’s state university system is planning for a relatively normal fall semester, strongly encouraging – but not requiring – students and employees to get vaccinated and dropping mask requirements and social distancing measures that were in place last spring. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders forbid school districts from ...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State University clears debts of 220 students with CARES Act funds

Savannah State University students who may have been financially struggling due to COVID-19, received possibly the best news on Monday afternoon: SSU canceled account balances for more than 200 students enrolled in Spring 2020 through Summer 2021 semesters. Affected students include those whose education was abruptly halted at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

