Boone, NC

State of emergency issued in Boone, indoor mask mandated reinstated

WCNC
 4 days ago

Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz announced a State of Emergency in the town limits that includes an indoor mask mandate.

In a release issued on Aug. 6, Brantz highlighted a significant rise in cases as reason for the declaragtion.

The release also indicated many people being asymptomatic and able to spread the virus without knowing it as reasons contributed.

Appalachian State University, which is set to begin in-person classes on Aug. 16, has also issued a campus-wide indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

The State of Emergency and mandate restrictions is set to take effective Tuesday, Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the state stopped short of issuing a new mask mandate because "everybody knows what to do," but urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This spike in cases is happening faster than past increases and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said one person can spread delta to six others.

