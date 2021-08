Chantecaille, one of our all-time favorite beauty brands, is holding its beauty event of the year online right now. In honor of founder Sylvie Chantecaille's birthday, you can save 30% off sitewide, including a specially curated list of founder-favorite products. with code "SYLVIE30." Plus, you can save 40% on beauty sets, no code required. It's the perfect time to stock up on clean cosmetics, fragrances, and skin care as we prepare to return to the office and more social events This sale only lasts until Saturday, July 31, so start shopping Chantecaille's summer skin care essentials and tried-and-true favorites right away! Here, our top picks from the sale to inspire your own beauty haul.