Target won't require office workers to return before 2022

By The Associated Press
FOX Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target announced it will not require its downtown Minneapolis headquarters employees to return to the office for the rest of the year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant. Target has about 8,500 workers at its headquarters offices, making it the largest...

State
Minnesota State
#Minneapolis
