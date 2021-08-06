Jaguars to sign wide receiver/kick returner Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin was the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have agreed to sign wide receiver/kick returner Tavon Austin, via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Terms of the deal are not yet known, but it’s likely a low-cost, one-year deal.

Austin signed with the 49ers in August 2020, but was placed on injured reserve before the season started. After his release, he hooked on with the Packers. At the time of signing, the Packers didn’t seem to have much depth at wide receiver beyond Davante Adams, but Austin didn’t see a ton of action on offense. All in all, he finished with five catches for 20 yards across four games.

Austin, the eighth overall pick of the 2013 draft, has been used more as a gadget player and returner than a true receiver in recent years. He may still offer big play ability, but at 31, he’s not quite as explosive as he used to be. Austin might get a chance to return punts for the Jaguars, but he’ll have to solidify his roster spot over the next few weeks.