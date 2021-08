ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games. The action starts August 5 with the first game of the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network, ABC and ESPN+ will televise every region tournament game across eight divisions as they compete for a trip to Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC is presented by T-Mobile.