MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Defending champion Justin Thomas is trying to break out of a bit of a slump at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Xander Schauffele is trying to build on his victory Sunday in the Tokyo Olympics. Thomas, ranked fifth in the world, won the the World Golf Championship event last year at TPC Southwind by three strokes over Phil Mickelson, 2019 winner Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis. Thomas also won the 2018 event. Since winning The Players Championship in mid-March at TPC Sawgrass, Thomas has only three top-25 finishes in 10 events. The fourth-ranked Schauffele made the 12-hour trip from Japan to Memphis on Tuesday.