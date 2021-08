Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for about 2.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of The Ensign Group worth $65,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.