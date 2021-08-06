Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Here’s What We Know About the Smokey Air…

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The Monument Fire (Between Del Loma and Big Bar) and the McFarland Fire (S/E of Hayfork) are the main fires that are very active with significant smoke impacts to areas adjacent to the fires. Air quality monitors and the current Air Quality Index (AQI) for communities should be viewed at https://fire.airnow.gov. A USFS Air Resource Advisor (ARA) has been assigned to the Monument and McFarland fires and provides daily ARA Smoke Outlook Forecasts (https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/).

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

