Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson form a formidable receiving duo for the Minnesota Vikings. After those two, though, there is a lot of uncertainty. Before the 2020 season, Mike Zimmer opted for 7 receivers on the final roster, largely due to an emphasis on special teams. In all likelihood, that number will diminish. We can be fairly certain that the top-two receivers will be included on the final roster, but then after that it’s a true competition.