BBVA and Ant Group (Alibaba affiliate) have signed an agreement to collaborate on the integration of financial services in their platform, Trusple. Based on blockchain technology, Trusple is aimed to accelerate the digital transformation and facilitate the financing of international trade operations, with a special focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The agreement signed with BBVA will allow the bank to integrate cross-border payment and financing services in Trusple, enjoying all the benefits from blockchain technology in terms of transparency and security.