There were plenty of hits to spread around in two-thirds of the action Wednesday night in Dodgers minors, while the third game wouldn't be decided until the 10th inning. Player of the day Justin Yurchak knocked in four runs on the night for Great Lakes, racking up eight total bases with a homer, double and two singles. It was the third four-hit effort since June 29 for the 24-year-old lefty, who is 71-for-160 (.