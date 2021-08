Aaron Rodgers showed up for what will presumably be his final season in Green Bay, but if he ever had a filter, the three-time NFL MVP has seemingly ditched it. In his first extended media appearance since the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers was very open about having considered retirement or the possibility of being traded given the state of his relationship with the organization. An unwillingness to commit to him past 2021 from the outset of the offseason and value his input on some personnel matters seems to be at the forefront of Rodgers' discontent with the Packers.