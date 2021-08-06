Cancel
Ronald (Ron) Careb

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald (Ron) Careb, of Stonington, died at home at age 87 on Aug. 3, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born of Persian lineage on March 11, 1934, in New Britain, to Absalom and Rose (Peters) Careb. He is survived by his devoted wife, Evie of 60 years; son Christian and wife, Tracey; son Daniel and wife, Kate; and his beautiful granddaughters, Hannah and Lily, all of Stonington, as well as a wide circle of friends. He also leaves behind his niece Patricia Freemantle of Torrington and nephew Richard Careb of Phoenix. He was predeceased by an older brother, Richard, a nephew, David, and an aunt, Sheran Darmoo.

