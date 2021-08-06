Cancel
Education

District-Approved, State-Approved Western Heights Superintendents At Odds As First Day Of School Nears

By Augusta McDonnell
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a week since a judge asked the two superintendents in a standoff at Western Heights to work together for the good of their students. “This thing where Western Heights doesn’t want to talk to the State Board of Ed(ucation) people about the common interest of these children puts a bad taste in my mouth for both sides of ya’ll,” Oklahoma district court judge Aletia Timmons said. “I just find that appalling.”

