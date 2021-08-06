Helen Therese (O'Brien) Driscoll, born on Jan. 19, 1930, daughter of the late John Patrick O'Brien and Irene Margaret O'Brien, died peacefully on the morning of Dec. 29, 2020, at home surrounded and comforted by her family. Helen is survived by her husband, Douglas Driscoll, Sr. and two daughters, Polly Driscoll Temme and her husband Carl Temme, Robin Palazzo and her husband Larry Palazzo; her grandchildren, Kelly Driscoll Temme (Louis Loizou), Christopher Palazzo, Lee Douglas Palazzo, Patrick Driscoll Temme, and Daniel Palazzo (Bonnie) and her great-grandchildren, Londyn and Emilia. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Driscoll, Jr. and two brothers.