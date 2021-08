The second round of the WGC-St. Jude Invitational ended the same as it did after Round 1 with Harris English converting his 18-hole lead to a 36-hole lead with as many left to play at TPC Southwind. However, as we head to the weekend in Memphis, there's a battle brewing with Cameron Smith, Ian Poulter, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns among the many lurking within striking distance at the halfway mark of the tournament.