Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure President Biden to extend the student loan pandemic payment pause and enact student loan forgiveness. "Tick tock, tick tock — over 30 million Americans will have a bill coming due in about two months," said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a press conference. "The payment pause is running out on student loan debt payments. The size of these payments for many borrowers is the size of their rent, their car payments, groceries, child care — that's going to put a lot of people making hard choices."