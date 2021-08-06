Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fremont County in central Wyoming * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ethete, or 12 miles east of Fort Washakie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arapahoe around 355 PM MDT. Riverton around 400 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH