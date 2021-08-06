Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Collier and southeastern Hendry Counties through 600 PM EDT At 526 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud 8 miles northwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 18 miles south of Montura, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hendry Correctional and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH