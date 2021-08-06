Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:58:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fond du Lac THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC AND NORTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.