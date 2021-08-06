Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Collier County through 615 PM EDT At 547 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Golden Gate Estates, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Belle Meade, Orangetree, Naples Manor, Golden Gate, East Naples, Lely Resort, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, North Naples, Pelican Bay, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Lely, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd and Quail Creek Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

