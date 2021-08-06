Oklahoma Asks Justice Barrett To Overrule McGirt

During the October 2019 term, Justice Gorsuch laid two eggs: Bostock and McGirt. I criticized both decisions at some length. For the most part, Bostock has not resulted in any radical changes in policy. Things have been surprisingly smooth. But McGirt has been a policy disaster. Much of Eastern Oklahoma has been thrown into legal jeopardy. Countless convictions have been overturned. And the status of tax, energy, and environmental laws are in flux. We know all too well that Justice Gorsuch is utterly unconcerned with the policy implications of his decisions. When he gets the law right, that fortitude is admirable. When he gets the law wrong, we are all boofed.