Republican members of the House Oversight Committee are demanding a field hearing in New Mexico to examine the impact of the border crisis in the state. "Every single GOP member of the House Oversight Committee has signed on to my letter calling for a field hearing on the New Mexico border to address the Biden Border Crisis," announced New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell on Twitter. "By end of FY2021, a population the size of New Mexico will have illegally entered the US."