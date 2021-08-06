Red Sox move Martin Pérez to the bullpen, place Jarren Duran on COVID-19 related IL

Tanner Houck "most likely" will replace Pérez in the starting rotation.

Martín Pérez lasted just 1 1/3 innings on Thursday. Paul Sancya

Martin Pérez’s time in the starting rotation is over, for now at least.

The left-hander is being moved to the bullpen, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday.

“We actually talked to Martin today and he’s going to the bullpen,” Cora told reporters. “It’s something because of where we’re at and the people we are adding in the upcoming days, it just makes sense.”

Cora’s decision comes a day after Pérez gave up three runs on five hits in just 1 1/3 innings pitched in Thursday’s loss to the Tigers. Thursday’s outing was the fifth straight start Pérez gave up at least three earned runs. Pérez has failed to pitch more than four innings in four of those five starts, going 0-4 in that stretch.

Tanner Houck will “most likely” take Pérez’s spot in the rotation, Cora said. Houck, who is starting Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays, has made four starts this season, going 0-2 with two no-decisions. Chris Sale is expected to get activated following his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Outfielder Jaren Duran was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list Friday. Duran has multiple negative COVID tests but is showing symptoms related to the virus, Duran’s agent told the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Duran’s struggled at the plate since getting called up in July. He’s hitting .176/.204/.353 with two homers and five RBIs.

Switch-hitting infielder Jonathan Araúz was called up from Triple-A Worcester to replace Duran. Araúz is 4-for-14 from the plate in seven games with the Red Sox this season.