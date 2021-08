It no longer consumes the headlines as it once did, but terrorism was the perceived major threat at the turn of the century. After 9/11, it was all the media and politicians talked about despite the fact that, statistically speaking, the actual threat of terrorism for the masses was entirely inconsequential; but that didn’t stop Americans from forfeiting their civil liberties to supposedly combat this threat. The Patriot Act was hastily signed into law, authorizing mass surveillance without warrants, indefinite detention of citizens without due process, and limiting accountability through the issuance of gag orders. The philosophy was “guilty until proven innocent.”