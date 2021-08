William Mathew Schmidt Jr. , 80, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2021, in Festus. Mr. Schmidt was a teacher and football coach at St. Pius X Catholic High School and Windsor High School. He also coached baseball and football at Washington University. He enjoyed spending time with family, former students and friends. Born Feb. 4, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late June N. (Blunt) and William Mathew Schmidt Sr.