Seattle fires 2 police officers who went to Jan. 6 Trump rally, saying they stood by during US Capitol riot
SEATTLE — Two of six off-duty Seattle police officers who attended a pro-Trump rally that led to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January were fired Friday by interim police Chief Adrian Diaz, who followed the recommendations of an investigation that found they trespassed onto restricted grounds and stood by in the immediate vicinity of an “active insurrection.”www.gazettextra.com
