DEM: COMMUNITY GROUP GRANTS OPEN AND AVAILABLE

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that $3 million in matching grants is available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. The grant round is now open, with a deadline of October 29, 2021. Funding provided through the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond – which Rhode Island voters approved by a margin of almost 80 percent last November – is capitalizing the grants.

