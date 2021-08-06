DEM: COMMUNITY GROUP GRANTS OPEN AND AVAILABLE
PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that $3 million in matching grants is available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island. The grant round is now open, with a deadline of October 29, 2021. Funding provided through the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond – which Rhode Island voters approved by a margin of almost 80 percent last November – is capitalizing the grants.www.mybackyardnews.com
