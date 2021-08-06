Delta variant concerns send oil prices to worst week since October

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, as we bounce from a significant uptrend line. That being said, there are still a couple of things to think about just above that could cause a significant amount of resistance. To begin with, we have the $70 level which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and will attract a lot of attention. Beyond that, we also have the 50 day EMA which is turning lower from that area, adding yet another technical reason to think that perhaps we are going to struggle.