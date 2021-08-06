Cancel
Delta variant concerns send oil prices to worst week since October

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices suffered their worst week since October 2020 as a surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus globally raised concerns about future oil demand. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of the five trading days, starting with Monday’s $2.69 decline and a $2.41 drop on Wednesday. Prices fell another 81 cents or 1.2 percent, ending the week at $68.28 per barrel, down 7.7 percent for the week and from $71.26 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $64.76, according to Plains All American.

