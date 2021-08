Flexen (9-5) lost Tuesday's game 8-6 at the hands of the Astros, allowing seven runs on nine hits with three strikeouts in four innings. Flexen surrendered a Yordan Alvarez three-run homer in the first, then allowed four more runs on five hits in the fourth to snap his streak of starts with three runs or fewer permitted at eight. It's the 27-year-old righty's second straight loss, though he sports a solid though 3.81 ERA to go with a mediocre 1.25 WHIP and low 5.7 K/9.