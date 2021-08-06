Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Houser was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after testing positive for the virus, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Houser began feeling symptoms earlier Friday before the positive test came in. The right-hander is the ninth Milwaukee player to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the past 11 days. He'll now quarantine for a minimum of 10 days before he's able to rejoin the team, meaning he'll likely miss at least two turns through the rotation.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Covid 19#Positive Test#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers lose Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland to positive COVID-19 tests, Jandel Gustave also out as a close contact

As COVID cases are rapdily increasing around the country, the Brewers are dealing with more players going down with the illness. Before today’s game, the team announced that relievers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well. Jandel Gustave was also identified as a close contact and has been isolated as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting nightcap

Cain is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Cain went 1-for-3 with a solo homer during the matinee and will head to the bench for the nightcap. Jackie Bradley will take over in center field for the Brewers.
MLBFanSided

Brewers: 5 Players Who Could Be Added To 40 Man Roster This Month

The end of the July is always an exciting time of the year in regards to trades across baseball. This year, the Brewers made their biggest move a few days ahead of time, but still added bullpen depth on the day of the deadline. Following the trade deadline, the next major MLB critical point is September call ups.
MLBmadison

Giants wins series vs. Brewers in matchup of division leaders

MILWAUKEE — Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders at American Family Field. Brandon Belt had tied it in the...
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers activate Christian Yelich from COVID-19 IL, finally make it through game day with no positive tests

There was a double dose of good news for the Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 front Saturday, and they sure needed it. First came the return from the COVID-19 injured list of leftfielder Christian Yelich, who had been sidelined since July 27, when the Brewers started a six-game trip to Pittsburgh and Atlanta. In quarantine until the off day Thursday, Yelich was out of action for 10 games.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA, .89 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +153, Brewers -182; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBKPVI Newschannel 6

THINNED BULLPEN

Prior to Saturday, when Avisail Garcia misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of the game, the Brewers were 52-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader (above) has been a big reason for that success, converting all but one of his 23 save opportunities while holding opposing batters to a paltry .135 batting average.
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Brewers series preview

The Brewers recently activated Christian Yelich from the COVID-19 list, though he is 0-for-4 since returning and hasn’t had a good year anyway (.231/.379/.360 with six home runs in 225 at-bats). The bigger challenge for Milwaukee is the seven other players they currently have on the COVID-19 list (Adrian Houser,...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Mills expected to start for the Cubs against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday. The Cubs are 31-24 on...
MLBMLB

Notes: Strickland reinstated; prospects rising

CHICAGO -- The Brewers' bullpen, depleted by COVID-19 over the past two weeks, returned one of its core arms on Monday and was on the verge of getting back another after Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins both cleared the medical tests necessary to be considered for reinstatement from the injured list.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers Complete Doubleheader Sweep, 6-3

The Brewers took the rain-interrupted second game of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field on the strength of their recuperating bullpen and a mammoth fifth inning. Aaron Ashby looked sharp across two innings. He logged his first MLB strikeout and sat three Cubbies in order in the first. In the second, he put up a scoreless frame, despite allowing working through some traffic. The rest of his start was washed out by an hour-and-a-half rain delay.
MLBESPN

Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

CHICAGO -- — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Sergio Alcantara singles. Justin Steele strikes out on a foul bunt. Rafael Ortega singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Sergio Alcantara to third. Fielding error by Avisail Garcia. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom walks. Willson Contreras to second. Rafael Ortega to third. Sergio Alcantara scores. Greg Deichmann flies out to deep left field to Tyrone Taylor.
MLBwtmj.com

Doubleheader could benefit Brewers bullpen

The Brewers and Cubs were rained out at Wrigley on Monday night. “We sat in the clubhouse for two hours and took a bus to the hotel,” Manager Craig Counsell joked. “It seemed like threatening weather the whole night and it never let up. Nothing we can do about it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy