Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tests positive for COVID-19

The Brewers took the rain-interrupted second game of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field on the strength of their recuperating bullpen and a mammoth fifth inning. Aaron Ashby looked sharp across two innings. He logged his first MLB strikeout and sat three Cubbies in order in the first. In the second, he put up a scoreless frame, despite allowing working through some traffic. The rest of his start was washed out by an hour-and-a-half rain delay.