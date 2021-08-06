Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tests positive for COVID-19
Houser was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after testing positive for the virus, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Houser began feeling symptoms earlier Friday before the positive test came in. The right-hander is the ninth Milwaukee player to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the past 11 days. He'll now quarantine for a minimum of 10 days before he's able to rejoin the team, meaning he'll likely miss at least two turns through the rotation.www.cbssports.com
