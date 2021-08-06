Reds' Michael Feliz: Shifts to 60-day injured list

The Cincinnati Reds meet with the Cleveland Indians in MLB action in Progressive Field, OH, on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6:10 PM (EDT). This encounter will be a one-time make-up match following a May postponement. Over the weekend, the Reds enjoyed a good series against the Pirates, dominating the first three matches 7-4, 10-0, and 11-3. The Reds are returning from a weekend series against the Pirates. The Reds captured the first three matches of the series, then came back to claim the fourth game on Sunday. Cincinnati is on a five-game unbeaten run and is 2.5 matches behind San Diego for the last NL Wildcard slot.