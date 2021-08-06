Reds' Michael Feliz: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Feliz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Feliz has already been out for 60 days, so the transaction has no impact on his return timeline. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Moustakas (heel) to return from his own trip to the 60-day injured list, though the Reds will have to clear another spot soon, as Feliz appears to be closing in on a return himself. He's made five rehab appearances after overcoming a brief setback in mid-July.www.cbssports.com
