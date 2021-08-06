Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Won't require IL stint

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-70) are on the road for four games against the Cincinnati Reds (60-51), with game four starting this afternoon at 1:10 PM. The Pirates are sending out Bryse Wilson, who will be making his ninth start on the season, and his second with the Pirates. He has a 4.42 ERA in 36.2 innings, with 21 strikeouts and a 1.45 WHIP. The Reds are countering with right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle, who will be making his 23rd start. He has a 3.86 ERA in 116.2 innings, with 138 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP.