Baseball

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Won't require IL stint

 4 days ago

Manager David Bell announced Friday that Stephenson (hamstring) won't need to go on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson left Thursday's game with what was initially described as a hamstring cramp, and further evaluation confirmed that he didn't suffer any sort of more serious injury. Given Bell's update, Stephenson could have a chance of being available off the bench Friday, and the backstop should be ready to start behind the plate when next called upon.

