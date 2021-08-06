Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

South Dakota's Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

By STEPHEN GROVES
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Cd19_0bKFuuj700

STURGIS, S.D. — (AP) — The Black Hills of South Dakota roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event. On Thursday, the eve of the official opening, downtown Sturgis was clogged with Harleys, rallygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, and masks were nowhere in sight.

The rally is a rendezvous for bikers, who connect over their love for motorcycles. For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime goal to make it to Sturgis; others faithfully make the pilgrimage year after year.

"It's just nice to see everybody out and about, being able to just be friends with everybody," said Pam Williamson, a rallygoer who came from Kansas.

Public health experts — and some locals — worry the rally will again play host to coronavirus infections. Only about 46% of adults who live in the county that hosts Sturgis are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with 60.6% nationwide. Virus infections are on the rise in South Dakota after a steady decline through the spring and early summer. The Department of Health reported a 68% jump in virus infections last week, with the highly contagious delta variant spurring a larger share of those infections.

Last year's rally transformed Sturgis, usually a quiet community of under 7,000 residents, into a travel hub comparable to a major U.S. city. One analysis of anonymous cellphone data found that well over half of counties in the country were visited by someone who attended Sturgis. Hundreds of rallygoers were infected, and a team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control concluded the event ended up looking like a "superspreader event."

This year, the rally is expected to be even bigger. The city was holding an opening ceremony Friday for the 81st iteration of the event — something it skipped last year in an attempt to tamp down the crowds.

The biggest step city officials took this year to mitigate the risk of infections was allowing rallygoers to drink on public property; the idea is to spread the crowds into the open air. Bars and food stalls that stretch for blocks also offer open-air seating.

“We’re out in the wide open,” said Williamson, who also attended last year’s gathering. “If you want to wear a mask, that’s your business. If you don’t, that’s your business.”

If last year’s rally was marked by defiance of coronavirus precautions, with T-shirts on sale that read, “Screw COVID. I went to Sturgis,” this year the pandemic appeared to hardly be an afterthought amid a crowd that embraces the risks and lifestyle of the open road.

“A lot of that, I don’t worry too much about,” said J.J. Vilella, who said he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. “If it happens, it happens.”

The rally is known as a place where people let loose, strolling the streets in minimal attire and body painting. On Thursday, one woman walked through downtown with a goat on a leash. A man sat on a bench with a rifle as passersby smiled and nodded.

Health experts say big gatherings provide fertile ground to start a wave of infections, but rallygoers said they came to escape the worries and restrictions of their lives back home.

“I’m going to live free,” said Mike Nowitzke, who made his first trek to the rally from Illinois to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
State
Illinois State
Sturgis, SD
Government
Sturgis, SD
Health
Sturgis, SD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Protest Riot#The Department Of Health#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: S Korea exceeds 2,000 daily cases for 1st time

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, continuing an alarming spread despite the enforcement of strict virus restrictions in large population centers. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Wednesday pleaded for people to stay...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Biden defends handling of delta variant

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his administration’s handling of the delta variant, which is surging through unvaccinated communities across the country. Biden spoke after the Senate passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill he championed. He was asked if his administration acted too slowly to recommend reimposing face...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Group cites chemical concerns at military sites near bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — The groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic fluorinated “forever chemicals,” according to a report Wednesday by an environmental group that cites Defense Department records. The Environmental Working Group's report...
Louisiana StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dillard professor, folklorist next Louisiana poet laureate

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — An English professor and folklorist at a historically Black private university in New Orleans will become Louisiana’s poet laureate on Saturday. “It is such an honor to represent my home state. It is something I never thought would happen,” Dillard University professor Mona Lisa Saloy said in an interview Tuesday, after Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities announced her appointment. She succeeds John Warner Smith, who was on the endowment's nominating panel.
Michigan StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Black realtor, clients handcuffed by Michigan police during house showing

WYOMING, Mich. — A realtor, his client and the client’s 15-year-old son were placed in handcuffs during an Aug. 1 property showing after police responded to the Wyoming, Michigan, home on a report of a break-in. Although officers released the trio promptly after discovering the mix-up, realtor Eric Brown and his client, Roy Thorne, told WOOD-TV that they are sharing their account of the incident because they were racially profiled. Both men and the teenager are Black.
Buckhannon, WVPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college must pay fee

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Students attending a West Virginia college who do not show proof of vaccination will be charged an additional fee this fall, the college announced. West Virginia Wesleyan College announced on its website that students who have not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be charged a nonrefundable fee of $750 for the fall semester, WCHS reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy