WYOMING -- In the last 60 days, temperatures in portions of northern and southwestern Wyoming have run up to 8 degrees above normal. And that isn’t just highs. If a town is used to, say, nightly lows in the mid-50s, it’s been experiencing lows that never drop below 60 and highs cresting well into the 90s, said Chris Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton.