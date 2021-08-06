Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Friday Newsletter 8.6.21

By Anne Atkin
sacredhearthudson.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI come before you always. And I will give you rest. See the story of this beautiful song here: https://www.americamagazine.org/arts-culture/2018/06/14/be-not-afraid-song-eases-biggest-transitions-and-out-life. We are so blessed to have our school community during uncertain times. Do not worry! What we are certain about, is that God has a plan for us and we...

sacredhearthudson.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacred Heart Staff#Sacred Heart School#Mdhhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Educationnsd.org

August 13th 2021 Newsletter

The staff and I are so excited to welcome our students and you to the 2021-22 school year! I imagine as you started the summer, you envisioned the long awaited time of being able to reconnect with family, friends and the broader community. I hope you and your family were able to enjoy the gift of time with loved ones.
Religionwordonfire.org

St. Mutien-Marie Wiaux: A Saint For Students and Teachers

Over the past year, my five-year-old son and I developed a little reading routine each night before his bedtime. It began naturally as my son tried to extend his waking hours with the plea of “one more book!” I welcome the peace it brings after a full day of playing Star Wars and LEGOs.
Educationam630theword.com

5 Biblical Ways to Prepare for the School Year Well

The time of summer break has come and gone. The memories made at the swimming pool, parks, and zoos will now last forever. Whether you have a kindergartner or a college freshmen, the school year is quickly approaching. We can look at God’s word to learn ways to prepare well for the school year.
Religionnonprofitctr.org

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd – Bookkeeper

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd is a welcoming and inclusive congregation, located in the heart of the Riverside neighborhood. The church offers a wide range of outreach ministries, including an indoor swimming pool, and is affectionately known as “the Church that taught a city to swim.”. Good Shepherd...
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

BIBLICAL STUDIES & THEOLOGY

The Certificate in Biblical Studies and Theology is for those who want to further both their biblical and theological education. Students in this certificate program desire a blend of biblical and theological studies, increasing their biblical literacy and deepening their theological understanding. The Certificate in Biblical Studies and Theology is...
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

YOUTH MINISTRY

The vision of the Youth Ministry program is to reach the next generation by preparing students to evangelize and disciple youth and their families. The mission of the Youth Ministry program is to creatively prepare students to be dynamic leaders and facilitators that inspire youth to the Christian life. Recognizing...
Religionsacredhearthudson.org

Catholic Biblical School

Continue the Bishop’s Year of the Bible with a September to May Catholic Biblical School Class in Adrian (Old Testament Prophets) or Jackson (Gospels, Acts, and Paul) Called to Return to Love: The Old Testament Prophets meets Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Holy Family in Adrian and is taught by Cathryn Torgerson, MA.
Mesquite, NVMesquite Local News

Mesquite Senior Center Information and August Newsletter

Mesquite Senior Services provides older adults the opportunity for community involvement, education, recreation, health and fitness activities, information and referral services, and a balanced nutritional lunch program (both congregate and home-delivered) Hot Lunch. What: A delicious, well-balanced meal When: 11:00 – 12:30, Monday – Friday Where: Mesquite Community and Senior...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Joyful Spirit church members happily worship in new church

The shell of the new Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church is up and church members are already finding a peaceful place to worship inside. After a whole lot of change, church members are again finding some consistency as they meet under the now enclosed new church building on Hwy 29 outside of Wadena.
Educationprimenewsghana.com

St Monica's College sacks 'holy kissing' Anglican priest as chaplain

St Monica's College of Education has sacked the Anglican priest seen in a viral video kissing some students. He has been relieved of his duties as chaplain of St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong. Reports indicate that the decision formed part of the conclusions of a crunch meeting...
Religionsjmbc.org

From The Pastor’s Desk: “Our Hope Is In The Lord”

4 Turn us, O God of our salvation, and cause thine anger toward us to cease. God is love, but the sins of humanity can cause God to become angry with people. This world is so corrupt! As in the days of the Bible, God will display His wrath and punish people when they become too depraved.
Educationbeloitcall.com

School days!

Top left: Jocelyn Heidrick gives Avila Niewald a big back to school hug. Top middle: Cora Mondero throws her family a kiss as she is off to school. Left: Jake and Molly Krone walk daughter Daylynn to school along with new baby Ellie and Aunt Jamie Jermark. Above: Beth Eilert helps with grade school children, Amy Gengler Vincent Letourneau, Jacob Konrade (hidden) Leah Housh, Graham Jankowski, Lucie Mick, Julia Niewald, Grayson Gengler, and Rebekah Lueger with the St. John’s Catholic Church behind the scenes. After the recent fire at the church and unforseen delays, the process of cleaning has been set back as well as the reopening. Progress updates can be seen at the St. John’s Catholic Church Facebook site.
Cookson, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Church News 8-19-21

Saturday Aug. 21 from 5-8 p.m. is the time to be in Cookson. Cookson UMC is hosting the Annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Cars and Collectibles "Show and Shine/ Spaghetti Dinner.” The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Tables will also be set up under the shade trees to eat. Cash donations are appreciated for the dinner. Proceeds will assist the Cookson VFD and the local church ministries.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
ReligionHerald-Journal

Did LDS Church statement move the needle on vaccines and masking? Yes and no

Latter-day Saints may preach and sing about following their prophet, but last week’s statement by the faith’s top leaders urging members to wear masks and get vaccinated offered a glimpse of how seriously the faithful take that mantra. In its strongest statement yet, the governing First Presidency of The Church...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy