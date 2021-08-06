Medical device maker Penumbra expands leased space in Roseville

Technology companies on this list have offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: Infor Public Sector Inc., which ranked No. 12 last year; AgreeYa Solutions Inc., which ranked No. 14; Coveka, which ranked No. 15; HM Clause, which ranked No. 16; IDEXX Laboratories, which ranked No. 16; RFgen Software, which ranked No. 38; and Fortuna Business Management Consulting Inc., which ranked No. 45.