Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

Medical device maker Penumbra expands leased space in Roseville

By Ben van der Meer
Posted by 
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Medical devices manufacturer Penumbra has expanded its lease in Roseville, now occupying more than a quarter-million square feet in that city.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Penumbra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Technology Companies

Technology companies on this list have offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: Infor Public Sector Inc., which ranked No. 12 last year; AgreeYa Solutions Inc., which ranked No. 14; Coveka, which ranked No. 15; HM Clause, which ranked No. 16; IDEXX Laboratories, which ranked No. 16; RFgen Software, which ranked No. 38; and Fortuna Business Management Consulting Inc., which ranked No. 45.
Real EstatePosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Income TaxPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 30, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (3)

Comments / 0

Community Policy