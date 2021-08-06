Cancel
NFL

Hy-Vee teams with Travis Kelce

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce has joined forces with Midwestern grocery retailer Hy-Vee for the upcoming football season through 2025 for promotional and charitable campaigns supporting Kelce’s foundation 87 & Running. Beginning this season, Hy-Vee will donate $1,000 to 87 & Running for every touchdown scored by the Pro Bowl tight end. Hy-Vee will also carry Kelce-branded product with part of the proceeds benefitting 87 & Running and support other events incorporating Kelce’s newly built Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough.

Iowa State
#Midwestern States#American Football#Chiefs#Kansas City Cornerstone#Operation Breakthrough#The Kansas City Chiefs
