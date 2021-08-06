Cancel
U.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday finalized a plan effective Oct. 1 to slow down some first-class mail delivery as part of a plan to cut red ink. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class mail. USPS said on Friday that 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current standard.

