Aetna announces second Attain Games challenge

The nationwide launch of Aetna Virtual Primary Care shakes up a fast-growing retail space, where employers are looking for better options to keep their workforce healthy and employees are asking for more connected health services that they can access from home. It follows Amazon’s nationwide rollout of its Amazon Care platform in March, Walmart’s acquisition of MeMD in May and the expansion of its telehealth footprint, and efforts by Walgreens (through Village MD) and others to secure more of the marketplace.