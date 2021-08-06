Aetna announces second Attain Games challenge
WOONSOCKET, RI — Aetna has announced the launch of its second Attain Games challenge, a virtual event for users of the Attain by Aetna app. Over the course of two weeks, users will be split into two teams led by celebrity captains, world-champion gymnast Shawn Johnson East and pro football player Andrew East. The Attain Games will spotlight a series of healthy activities to help members experience new and challenging ways to achieve their health goals while focusing on at-home wellness. The Attain Games start on Sunday, August 8th and end on Saturday, August 21st, 2021.www.chaindrugreview.com
