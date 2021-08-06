Cancel
Night Fishing at Lake Poway

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome out and enjoy night fishing at Lake Poway beginning July 9th and continuing every Friday and Saturday night until September 4th. The lake will be open until 11:30 p.m. Boat rentals are not available at this time. Night Fishing will be from the shoreline only.

