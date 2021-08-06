Night Fishing at Lake Poway

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Striper fishing is good along the river channel edge with topwater plugs early in the day, live bait and trolling swimbaits. White bass are good with live bait, jigging spoons and chrome or chartreuse slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with flipping jigs, drop shots and bladed spinners near rocks, timbers and road beds in 15-25 feet of water. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs along bluffs, rock ledges and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are good with live minnows near the marinas, timber and brush piles.