Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Mourns Death of His Grandmother

By Lauryn Schaffner
Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is mourning the death of his grandmother. She died yesterday (Aug. 5) at 100 years old. Blythe's grandmother had been on hospice for almost three weeks, and he shared his visits with her in order to inspire people to spend time with their elderly loved ones. In a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram caption, he discussed how his family made her comfortable in her final days, and offered advice for those who are also dealing with a dying family member.

