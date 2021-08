AUSTIN, Texas — With the speculation over when it comes to figuring out which side of the ball Ja'Tavion Sanders will begin his Texas career, the focus for the Longhorns — namely head coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks — is getting the highest-rated prospect from the 2021 signing class up to speed as quickly as possible on how to play tight end. The first step toward Sanders, ranked No. 13 overall in the 247Sports Composite for 2021 and the No. 1-ranked athlete in the cycle, becoming a player who can contribute and help a deep, intriguing group started when the Longhorns opened preseason practice on Friday.