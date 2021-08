As University employees return to working on campus and prepare for the fall semester to begin in less than two weeks, the University’s updated COVID-19 Community Standards are even more essential given the rise of the virus variants. The standards, which include masks being required when indoors, recommended vaccinations and required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, will help prevent the spread of the delta variant, which according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is responsible for more than 80% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.