Lakeland, FL

PUBLIC NOTICE PORTION OF MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE TO CLOSE FOR CRANE REMOVAL

By Admin
Posted by 
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 4 days ago
WHEN: August 18 – 20, 2021. WHERE: Massachusetts Avenue between Main Street & Cedar Street. Construction continues on Summit Consulting’s new eight-story 135,000 square foot building located at 117 N. Massachusetts Avenue on Lake Mirror in downtown Lakeland. On Wednesday, August 18th general contractors will begin disassembling the last remaining tower crane on site. This 185-foot-tall tower crane will be removed over a three-day period with the assistance of an additional 300-ton mobile crane that will be brought onsite for the disassembly. The large 164-foot horizontal jib will be detached first, lowered in two equal pieces onto waiting trucks below, and hauled away. The 185-foot boom portion of the tower crane will be removed in 20-foot sections which will also be hauled away by a truck as well.

lakelandgazette.info

