Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin's Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

Taylor Swift has reduced all her fans to “a crumbled up a piece of paper lying here” with her latest mind game. The part-time pop star, full-time puzzle master coded the songs from the vault she’s adding to her Red rerecording with a virtual word search that even has die-hard Swifties exhausted. “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest,” Swift wrote along with a video clue, cackling “maniacally” and presumably petting a kitty. Written out, the gibberish appears to be more like a word search than anagrams, with the words “Phoebe” “Bridgers” clearly spelled out vertically and horizontally. Okay, fine, we’re in! “Luckily, I have no plans today,” another fan replied. There’s also “Ronan,” the name of her previously iTunes exclusive charity single, which Swift wrote during her Red era. The song honors Maya Thompson, the mother of a 4-year-old boy who died of cancer and is inspired by her blog “Rockstar Ronan.” (Thompson is even credited as a co-writer.) “Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home,” Thompson wrote to her late son on her blog, announcing the re-release on July 30. “She is once again going to give a voice to the often voiceless, the bereaved parents of the world. ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’ will be out November 19th and on that album, there will be you.”