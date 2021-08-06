Cancel
Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin's Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

By Angie Martoccio
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s impossible to forget Shania Twain’s video for “You’re Still the One,” where she strolls down the beach in a hazy blue light under a full moon (don’t confuse it with “Forever and for Always” — that’s a different beach vibe). The song is one of the many, many singles from 1997’s Come On Over, her biggest album that now hits millennials with pangs of nostalgia. Case in point: Christian Lee Hutson just dropped a cover of “You’re Still the One” with Julia Jacklin, and it’s excellent.

