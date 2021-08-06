Election audit bill fails

WYOMING -- Wyoming lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday by State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, to give the Wyoming Legislature the power to audit elections. Gray, who is running for Congress against incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary, has made “election integrity” a centerpiece of his campaign. Gray has also touted his visits to the site of an election audit in Arizona inspired by former President Donald Trump’s disproven claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.