Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ms. Lauryn Hill Makes a Rare Return to Rap, With Power and Perspective, on Nas' 'Nobody'

By Mankaprr Conteh
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn King’s Disease II, Nas enlists a respectable collection of guests from across generations, including Gap Band legend Charlie Wilson, early-2000s rap sensation Eminem, laid-back golden-agers EPMD, and hip-hop newcomer Blxst. The highlight, though, is his reunion with Ms. Lauryn Hill, his co-star on 1996’s classic “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” Together, on the mid-album cut “Nobody,” she and Nas take their place as elders offering advice and perspective from above the game, not within it.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power And Perspective#Gap Band#Epmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Music
Related
The Ringer

Why ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Is a Masterpiece

Jinx and Shea discuss the holy grail: Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Diamond-certified, multi–Grammy Award–winning solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. They talk about how she left the Grammy Award–winning group Fugees to create hits like “To Zion,” “Doo-Wop,” and “Ex-Factor.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Carlos Santana, D’Angelo, and Mary J. Blige and what made Jinx and Shea say, “DAMN, that’s hard as fuck!“ Listen as Jinx lays out the legacy of this masterpiece of an album and why Lauryn Hill is cemented in the hip-hop history books as one of the greatest of all time. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
Las Vegas, NVbestoflasvegas.com

Usher, Ashanti, Lauryn Hill to headline Strip music festival

Count on thousands of lovers, and at least as many friends, next spring on the Strip. Las Vegas Festival Grounds is set to host a massive R&B and hip-hop festival May 22 with the “Lovers & Friends Festival.” The single-day event stars current Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz and dozens of other top-line stars.
Entertainmentudiscovermusic.com

Lauryn Hill, Eve, And Nelly Set To Perform At The Lovers And Friends Festival

The Lovers & Friends Festival, presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee, will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Saturday, May 14, 2022. As one of the world’s largest R&B and Hip-Hop festivals, Lovers & Friends will treat fans to rare, blast-from-the-past performances from legendary artists including Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Trey Songz and many others.
MusicComplex

Listen to Nas and Hit-Boy’s ‘King’s Disease II’ f/ Eminem, Lauryn Hill, YG, and More

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Nas and Hit-Boy aren’t shying away from the burden. The duo made their return on Friday with their new album, King’s Disease II. The follow-up to their Grammy-winning outing features several legendary acts to compliment the iconic Nas like Eminem, Charlie Wilson, and EPMD. Hit-Boy and Nas also channeled the energy of Nas’s It Was Written by securing a rare appearance from the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Nas Releases New Album ‘King’s Disease 2’ Feat. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie, More: Stream

The announcement of a new Nas album definitely came as a surprise last week as there were no hints of it happening beforehand. Earlier this week, the legendary Queensbridge rapper unveiled the official tracklist for King’s Disease 2 featuring 15 tracks and guest appearances from Eminem, EPMD, Blxst, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, YG, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and of course, Hit-Boy.
MusicGenius

Eminem & Nas Rap Together For The First Time On The ‘King’s Disease II’ Track “EPMD 2”

Nas new album, King’s Disease II, is stacked with features from artists young and old, but one major standout is Eminem. Despite being considered two legends in the game, Em and Nas have never officially rapped together on a track until the release of “EPMD 2” today. The song also features New York hip-hop duo EPMD, and pays tribute to the group’s legacy over production from executive producer Hit-Boy.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘I made it out’: How Nas escaped poverty and violence to become hip-hop’s greatest rapper

It’s been nearly 30 years since Illmatic dropped out of the projects of Queensbridge and set the standard for all to follow. Most of today’s hip-hop chart toppers – Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Polo G – were not even alive when a 20-year-old Nasir Jones, the son of the great jazz cornetist Olu Dara, made rap fans succumb to his nihilistic poetry, multisyllabic rhymes and street philosophy.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Nas “Rare”

Fresh off the release of his King’s Disease 2, Nas finesses his rhymes during a game of chess in the album’s new video directed by Savannah Setten. Intoxicated off the Hennessey, the visual begins in black-and-white as Nas zones out in a room with a baddie and a chess piece. The clip segues into color while a group of well-groomed men set up chess match between the rapper and his opponent. Checkmate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy