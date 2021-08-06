Cancel
Presidential Election

Nessel: Auditor general lacks power to review local election audits

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Lansing — Michigan’s auditor general does not have the power to audit local election results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an opinion released Friday. The opinion came more than three weeks after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a fellow Democrat, asked Nessel for her opinion and said the Office of Auditor General wanted "to recreate the audits conducted by country clerks." Auditor General Doug Ringler's office is considered an autonomous agency from the Michigan Legislature, which appointed him to his position in 2014.

